Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub media room accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community guest suite internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes throughout. Schedule a personal tour of our elevated amenity spaces featuring a vibrant pool with semi-private cabanas, a grand club room with gaming and media center, and a 24-hour fitness club that will replace your existing gym membership. The Blake offers functional co-working spaces so you can conduct business or collaborate from home. As a beyond pet-friendly community, The Blake offers an enclosed ample green space, a self-service dog grooming spa, and immediate entry to Cross Seminole Trail - which spans from the Seminole/Orange County to Lake Mary (Greenway Blvd.) providing residents with quick access to miles of pedestrian-friendly running, biking, strolling or even galloping. Located just outside metro-Orlando, and walking distance to Winter Springs Town Center, The Blake positions residents near highly desirable dining, shopping, and entertainment with easy commutes to SR-434, SR-417, and SR-408.



Live where you belong, in the newest Winter Springs Luxury Apartment Community. Be Blake.