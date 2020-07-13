Amenities
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes throughout. Schedule a personal tour of our elevated amenity spaces featuring a vibrant pool with semi-private cabanas, a grand club room with gaming and media center, and a 24-hour fitness club that will replace your existing gym membership. The Blake offers functional co-working spaces so you can conduct business or collaborate from home. As a beyond pet-friendly community, The Blake offers an enclosed ample green space, a self-service dog grooming spa, and immediate entry to Cross Seminole Trail - which spans from the Seminole/Orange County to Lake Mary (Greenway Blvd.) providing residents with quick access to miles of pedestrian-friendly running, biking, strolling or even galloping. Located just outside metro-Orlando, and walking distance to Winter Springs Town Center, The Blake positions residents near highly desirable dining, shopping, and entertainment with easy commutes to SR-434, SR-417, and SR-408.
Live where you belong, in the newest Winter Springs Luxury Apartment Community. Be Blake.