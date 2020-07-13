All apartments in Winter Springs
The Blake

151 Michael Blake Boulevard · (717) 727-2637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE IF MOVE- IN BY 8/31! Contact our office for additional information!
Location

151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B203 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit D204 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 1451-313 · Avail. now

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 251-101 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 111-313 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 1550-120 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101-201 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,059

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Unit 101-301 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,089

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Unit 110-100 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Blake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes throughout. Schedule a personal tour of our elevated amenity spaces featuring a vibrant pool with semi-private cabanas, a grand club room with gaming and media center, and a 24-hour fitness club that will replace your existing gym membership. The Blake offers functional co-working spaces so you can conduct business or collaborate from home. As a beyond pet-friendly community, The Blake offers an enclosed ample green space, a self-service dog grooming spa, and immediate entry to Cross Seminole Trail - which spans from the Seminole/Orange County to Lake Mary (Greenway Blvd.) providing residents with quick access to miles of pedestrian-friendly running, biking, strolling or even galloping. Located just outside metro-Orlando, and walking distance to Winter Springs Town Center, The Blake positions residents near highly desirable dining, shopping, and entertainment with easy commutes to SR-434, SR-417, and SR-408.

Live where you belong, in the newest Winter Springs Luxury Apartment Community. Be Blake.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 9 months, 12 months, 13 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350-$500
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Other. Parking availability in designated spots only. Please call for complete details. Parking is on a first come first serve basis. We also have detached garages for $125 monthly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Blake have any available units?
The Blake has 18 units available starting at $1,254 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Blake have?
Some of The Blake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Blake currently offering any rent specials?
The Blake is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE IF MOVE- IN BY 8/31! Contact our office for additional information!
Is The Blake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Blake is pet friendly.
Does The Blake offer parking?
Yes, The Blake offers parking.
Does The Blake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Blake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Blake have a pool?
Yes, The Blake has a pool.
Does The Blake have accessible units?
Yes, The Blake has accessible units.
Does The Blake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Blake has units with dishwashers.
Does The Blake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Blake has units with air conditioning.
