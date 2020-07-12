/
120 Apartments for rent in Tuscawilla, Winter Springs, FL
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
600 Northern Way
600 Northern Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1417 sqft
This Furnished 3bed/3ba townhome is in the gated community of Tuscany Place. It has 3 master suites and has carpet and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
772 Andover Circle
772 Andover Circle, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1735 sqft
772 Andover Circle Available 08/05/20 Location, Location, Location!! - This nearly 1,800 square foot single family home is nestled among the oak trees in the heart of Tuscawilla.
1604 Grizzly Court
1604 Grizzly Court, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2103 sqft
1604 Grizzly Court Available 08/01/20 4/2.5 Pool Home In Tuscawilla - On a cul-de-sac in the Tuscawilla golf course community serviced by Seminole County schools, this ranch style 4-bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Tuscawilla
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE
1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1764 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!! OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back
907 Rich Drive
907 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
Are you looking for the perfect home in the heart of Oviedo? This adorable bungalow is walking distance to Oviedo High School, has a large fenced back yard for your privacy, features all tile floor for easy care! Your new home could be a 3 bedroom
1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE
1853 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1753 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot town home shows very well. Excellent open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Open living space on the first floor includes an elegant kitchen, a large living and formal dining combo.
899 RICH DRIVE
899 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a
440 Courtney Springs Circle.
440 Courtney Springs Circle, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1138 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
128 PEREGRINE COURT SEMINOLE COUNTY
128 Peregrine Court, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1934 sqft
Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba Home in Gated Winter Springs Community! - This 3 bd / 2 ba 1934 sq. ft. home is in the beautiful gated community of Eagles Watch.
Results within 5 miles of Tuscawilla
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd, Oviedo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1150 sqft
Located in the Oviedo area near Orlando, Alafaya Woods apartments are just two miles away from SR 417 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, Seminole County Schools and Seminole Community College.
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1312 sqft
Lean into a modern lifestyle in Downtown Oviedo. Within walking distance of Oviedo Center Lake Park. Contemporary homes feature hardwood floors, designer kitchens and smart thermostats. Community has private massage rooms and infinity edge pool.
