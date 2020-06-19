All apartments in West Palm Beach
955 York Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:18 AM

955 York Street

955 York Street · (925) 858-3829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

955 York Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Best Location in town!!! Minutes from Downtown City Place, Grandview Market, Convention Center and Kravitz Center, Norton Museum, Armony ARts Center and beautiful Flamingo Park.Single story home with an oversize lot with beautiful tropical landscaping, enjoy BBQ and family entertaining once you see this property you'll fall in love with it. New A/C and Plumbing, New Washer/ Dryer included. 6 Minutes from West Palm Beach International Airport. Brightline and Tri Rail. Available short term or Annual Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 York Street have any available units?
955 York Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 York Street have?
Some of 955 York Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
955 York Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 York Street pet-friendly?
No, 955 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 955 York Street offer parking?
No, 955 York Street does not offer parking.
Does 955 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 York Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 York Street have a pool?
No, 955 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 955 York Street have accessible units?
No, 955 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 955 York Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 York Street has units with dishwashers.
