Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
922 45th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
922 45th Street
922 45th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
922 45th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Northwood Hills
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3BR, 1 BA home with beautiful terrazzo flooring located across the street from St. Mary's hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 45th Street have any available units?
922 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
West Palm Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
West Palm Beach Rent Report
.
Is 922 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
922 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 922 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach
.
Does 922 45th Street offer parking?
No, 922 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 922 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 45th Street have a pool?
No, 922 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 922 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 922 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 922 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
