West Palm Beach, FL
7415 74th Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

7415 74th Way

7415 74th Way · (860) 719-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7415 74th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
7415 74th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Freshly painted, 2 story townhouse in Heritage Village. Stainless steel appliance, access to swimming pool, recreational parks. Minutes of the new outlet mall, beaches and City Place. Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by United Properties of SE FL [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580711 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 74th Way have any available units?
7415 74th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 7415 74th Way currently offering any rent specials?
7415 74th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 74th Way pet-friendly?
No, 7415 74th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 7415 74th Way offer parking?
No, 7415 74th Way does not offer parking.
Does 7415 74th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 74th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 74th Way have a pool?
Yes, 7415 74th Way has a pool.
Does 7415 74th Way have accessible units?
No, 7415 74th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 74th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 74th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 74th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 74th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
