6082 Wildcat Run

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy. Great outdoor space for entertaining with a covered lanai, summer kitchen, heated pool with a custom raised spa, salt chlorinator & LED lighting. Split floor plan, kitchen has beautiful granite counters with stainless steel appliances overlooking the large family room. Formal dining & living room completes this magnificent home. Hurricane impact windows and sliding doors throughout, water filtration system, beautiful landscaping with custom lighting. 1 car garage with piped in music. This home is a must see! Signature golf membership available with transfer fee. Available annual or seasonal