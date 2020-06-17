All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 6082 Wildcat Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
6082 Wildcat Run
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

6082 Wildcat Run

6082 Wildcat Run · (561) 371-2378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
Ibis Golf and Country Club
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6082 Wildcat Run, West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Ibis Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
You will fall in love with this custom Ruttenberg home with 4 bedrooms, den, family room, living room and an office. This fabulous home has a beautiful preserve & water view offering plenty of privacy. Great outdoor space for entertaining with a covered lanai, summer kitchen, heated pool with a custom raised spa, salt chlorinator & LED lighting. Split floor plan, kitchen has beautiful granite counters with stainless steel appliances overlooking the large family room. Formal dining & living room completes this magnificent home. Hurricane impact windows and sliding doors throughout, water filtration system, beautiful landscaping with custom lighting. 1 car garage with piped in music. This home is a must see! Signature golf membership available with transfer fee. Available annual or seasonal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6082 Wildcat Run have any available units?
6082 Wildcat Run has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6082 Wildcat Run have?
Some of 6082 Wildcat Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6082 Wildcat Run currently offering any rent specials?
6082 Wildcat Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6082 Wildcat Run pet-friendly?
No, 6082 Wildcat Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 6082 Wildcat Run offer parking?
Yes, 6082 Wildcat Run does offer parking.
Does 6082 Wildcat Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6082 Wildcat Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6082 Wildcat Run have a pool?
Yes, 6082 Wildcat Run has a pool.
Does 6082 Wildcat Run have accessible units?
No, 6082 Wildcat Run does not have accessible units.
Does 6082 Wildcat Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6082 Wildcat Run has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6082 Wildcat Run?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity