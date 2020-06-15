All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated May 10 2020 at 10:58 PM

5621 56th Way

5621 56th Way · (561) 685-6990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5621 56th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful furnished townhome looking to water is ready to move in. Well maintained, 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms is available for rent with 2 assigned parkings. It will be rented furnished and has water views from both bedroom balconies. It is located in the well maintained community of Sandalwood Lakes South. Just minutes away from Down Town, Clematis, Palm Beach Island, International Airport and Malls. Sandalwood community has pools, tennis court, walking trails, beisbol field and more activities if you just want to stay and enjoy just walking distance. Contact us for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 56th Way have any available units?
5621 56th Way has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 56th Way have?
Some of 5621 56th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 56th Way currently offering any rent specials?
5621 56th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 56th Way pet-friendly?
No, 5621 56th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 5621 56th Way offer parking?
Yes, 5621 56th Way does offer parking.
Does 5621 56th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 56th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 56th Way have a pool?
Yes, 5621 56th Way has a pool.
Does 5621 56th Way have accessible units?
No, 5621 56th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 56th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5621 56th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
