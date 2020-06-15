5621 56th Way

Amenities

Beautiful furnished townhome looking to water is ready to move in. Well maintained, 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms is available for rent with 2 assigned parkings. It will be rented furnished and has water views from both bedroom balconies. It is located in the well maintained community of Sandalwood Lakes South. Just minutes away from Down Town, Clematis, Palm Beach Island, International Airport and Malls. Sandalwood community has pools, tennis court, walking trails, beisbol field and more activities if you just want to stay and enjoy just walking distance. Contact us for more details.