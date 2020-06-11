All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:49 PM

512 Nathan Hale Road

512 Nathan Hale Road · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
West Palm Beach
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

512 Nathan Hale Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southside West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,265sqft! Welcome to this beautifully designed home with an abundance of character and natural light! Stylish, Chic Wood Paneling throughout the entire home. Functional Open Kitchen with upgraded countertops and appliances with lots of cabinet space. Living Room has large built-ins and sliding glass doors leading out to the patio! Upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Master Bedroom is a great size and has a Lg walk-in tile shower. All bedrooms are a nice size. This charming home is a must-see - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions ar
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Nathan Hale Road have any available units?
512 Nathan Hale Road has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Nathan Hale Road have?
Some of 512 Nathan Hale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Nathan Hale Road currently offering any rent specials?
512 Nathan Hale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Nathan Hale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Nathan Hale Road is pet friendly.
Does 512 Nathan Hale Road offer parking?
No, 512 Nathan Hale Road does not offer parking.
Does 512 Nathan Hale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Nathan Hale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Nathan Hale Road have a pool?
No, 512 Nathan Hale Road does not have a pool.
Does 512 Nathan Hale Road have accessible units?
No, 512 Nathan Hale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Nathan Hale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Nathan Hale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
