West Palm Beach, FL
5101 Glenmoor Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

5101 Glenmoor Drive

5101 Glenmoor Drive · (860) 719-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5101 Glenmoor Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
5101 Glenmoor Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. You cant miss this one.Totally renovated, brand new stainless steel appliances, gorgeous water and golf view. Very quiet, feels like a home. Great location close to everything, great community with pool, tennis, and bbq. A must see!!!! Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by Illustrated Properties [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580729 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Glenmoor Drive have any available units?
5101 Glenmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Glenmoor Drive have?
Some of 5101 Glenmoor Drive's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Glenmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Glenmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Glenmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Glenmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 5101 Glenmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 5101 Glenmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5101 Glenmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Glenmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Glenmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5101 Glenmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 5101 Glenmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5101 Glenmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Glenmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Glenmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
