Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

4207 Onega Cir

4207 Onega Circle · (561) 316-8711
Location

4207 Onega Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe. Open 2/2 floorplan boasts wood floors throughout with a tiled country kitchen and foyer. Have no issue with social distancing when inviting your friends and family to grill in your huge backyard. Spacious master bedroom comes with a spacious master bathroom to match, why go to a spa?! Private commode room, glass shower and spa tub, his and hers sinks. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Space for 1 car in garage and a two car driveway. See docs for everything Lakes Of Laguna offers. Professionally managed by Oasis Capital Solutions LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Onega Cir have any available units?
4207 Onega Cir has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Onega Cir have?
Some of 4207 Onega Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Onega Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Onega Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Onega Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 Onega Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4207 Onega Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Onega Cir offers parking.
Does 4207 Onega Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4207 Onega Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Onega Cir have a pool?
No, 4207 Onega Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Onega Cir have accessible units?
No, 4207 Onega Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Onega Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Onega Cir has units with dishwashers.
