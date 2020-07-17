4207 Onega Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe. Open 2/2 floorplan boasts wood floors throughout with a tiled country kitchen and foyer. Have no issue with social distancing when inviting your friends and family to grill in your huge backyard. Spacious master bedroom comes with a spacious master bathroom to match, why go to a spa?! Private commode room, glass shower and spa tub, his and hers sinks. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Space for 1 car in garage and a two car driveway. See docs for everything Lakes Of Laguna offers. Professionally managed by Oasis Capital Solutions LLC.