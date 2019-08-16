Amenities

4190 San Marino Boulevard Apt #202, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 06/02/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. End unit with private entrance, vaulted ceilings, tiled throughout & beautiful lake view....there is also a new AC system & new W/D. Rent includes water + sewer + basic cable and high speed internet. Great location! Gated resort style community close to shopping, downtown WPB, City Place, and more. Also, this community is located a few minutes from the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Spring Training Stadium. Community has a beautiful resort style pool, hot tub with massaging jets, full gym, racquetball/basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court and children's playground. No smoking in unit is allowed! ***TATYANA DAN/ PREMIER BROKERS INTERNATIONAL/ 561-768-1881*** [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3572703 ]