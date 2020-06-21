All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 415 Monroe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
415 Monroe Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:54 PM

415 Monroe Drive

415 Monroe Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 Monroe Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Three blocks from the Intracoastal, two miles from Rosemary Square & Downtown WPB, and Publix within 1/2 mile. Great location! No pets allowed- FIRM. Upstairs unit, 2/1 with a walk in closet. All new paint, carpet, window treatments, refrigerator, and air conditioner. Walls are painted antique white with white trim. Water, trash service, pest control, electric, and wireless internet are all included in rent. This apartments is not in a complex, it is a freestanding building safely tucked in behind privacy fencing. Homeowners live on site in a separate building. Rent amount is based on a single occupancy. . Hot tub on site and available for tenant use. Security of $1,500 and first month rent of $1,300 due before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Monroe Drive have any available units?
415 Monroe Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Monroe Drive have?
Some of 415 Monroe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Monroe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Monroe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Monroe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 415 Monroe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 415 Monroe Drive offer parking?
No, 415 Monroe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 415 Monroe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Monroe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Monroe Drive have a pool?
No, 415 Monroe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 415 Monroe Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Monroe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Monroe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Monroe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 415 Monroe Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity