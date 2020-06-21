415 Monroe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub internet access

Three blocks from the Intracoastal, two miles from Rosemary Square & Downtown WPB, and Publix within 1/2 mile. Great location! No pets allowed- FIRM. Upstairs unit, 2/1 with a walk in closet. All new paint, carpet, window treatments, refrigerator, and air conditioner. Walls are painted antique white with white trim. Water, trash service, pest control, electric, and wireless internet are all included in rent. This apartments is not in a complex, it is a freestanding building safely tucked in behind privacy fencing. Homeowners live on site in a separate building. Rent amount is based on a single occupancy. . Hot tub on site and available for tenant use. Security of $1,500 and first month rent of $1,300 due before move-in.