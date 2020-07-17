382 Ellamar Road.

Amenities

Spectacular 2 Story 11 Room Spanish Style Mission Home in Highly Desirable and Prestigious ''Southend'' or SOSO, '' the new hot'' Neighborhood in Local Waterfront Intracoastal Community. Tucked Away, just East of US-1, this Remarkable Home is Fully Fenced,sits on 1/3 of an Acre of Lush Landscape with Plenty of Room for Entertaining. Enjoy Back Yard Dinners on Your Private Spacious Paved Outdoor Patio. Bring Your Gazebo, BBQ and Firepit and Enjoy what Florida's Coastline has to Offer. Walking Distance to Flagler Drive, this has always been the draw of the Neighborhood with Residents Strolling along the Waterway. Plenty of Parking, Large Driveway fits up to 10 Spaces and Storage Shed Included. Located in Well-Ranked South Olive Elementary School District, this Home is a Perfect Location.