All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like
382 Ellamar Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
382 Ellamar Road
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

382 Ellamar Road

382 Ellamar Road · (561) 400-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

382 Ellamar Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southside West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Spectacular 2 Story 11 Room Spanish Style Mission Home in Highly Desirable and Prestigious ''Southend'' or SOSO, '' the new hot'' Neighborhood in Local Waterfront Intracoastal Community. Tucked Away, just East of US-1, this Remarkable Home is Fully Fenced,sits on 1/3 of an Acre of Lush Landscape with Plenty of Room for Entertaining. Enjoy Back Yard Dinners on Your Private Spacious Paved Outdoor Patio. Bring Your Gazebo, BBQ and Firepit and Enjoy what Florida's Coastline has to Offer. Walking Distance to Flagler Drive, this has always been the draw of the Neighborhood with Residents Strolling along the Waterway. Plenty of Parking, Large Driveway fits up to 10 Spaces and Storage Shed Included. Located in Well-Ranked South Olive Elementary School District, this Home is a Perfect Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 382 Ellamar Road have any available units?
382 Ellamar Road has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Ellamar Road have?
Some of 382 Ellamar Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Ellamar Road currently offering any rent specials?
382 Ellamar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Ellamar Road pet-friendly?
No, 382 Ellamar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 382 Ellamar Road offer parking?
Yes, 382 Ellamar Road offers parking.
Does 382 Ellamar Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 382 Ellamar Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Ellamar Road have a pool?
No, 382 Ellamar Road does not have a pool.
Does 382 Ellamar Road have accessible units?
No, 382 Ellamar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Ellamar Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Ellamar Road has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Apartments with PoolsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm BeachGolden LakesCentury VillageRenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University