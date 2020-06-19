All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 3800 Washington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
3800 Washington Road
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:00 PM

3800 Washington Road

3800 Washington Road · (561) 504-5033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3800 Washington Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
parking
pool
lobby
Spectacular views from this extremely well kept updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in the luxurious Portofino South Condo Estates of South Palm Beach. This unit features intracoastal and pool views, covered parking, updated kitchen with granite, crown molding, covered balcony, split floor plan, 2 storage areas and close proximity to all your day to day needs. With an exquisite lobby, library and club room that features cocktail hour every Friday night this building is sure to please! Friendly doorman you find yourself surrounded by service from the moment you enter the building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Washington Road have any available units?
3800 Washington Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Washington Road have?
Some of 3800 Washington Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Washington Road currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Washington Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Washington Road pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Washington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 3800 Washington Road offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Washington Road does offer parking.
Does 3800 Washington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Washington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Washington Road have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Washington Road has a pool.
Does 3800 Washington Road have accessible units?
No, 3800 Washington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Washington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Washington Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3800 Washington Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity