3800 Washington Road

Spectacular views from this extremely well kept updated 2 bed 2 bath condo in the luxurious Portofino South Condo Estates of South Palm Beach. This unit features intracoastal and pool views, covered parking, updated kitchen with granite, crown molding, covered balcony, split floor plan, 2 storage areas and close proximity to all your day to day needs. With an exquisite lobby, library and club room that features cocktail hour every Friday night this building is sure to please! Friendly doorman you find yourself surrounded by service from the moment you enter the building!