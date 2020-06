Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Condo for rent, located ion the first floor in the popular Briar bay community. Great location, walking distance between elementary and middle school. Convenient to a lot of shopping, minutes to the downtown area and much more. Property is fresh and clean waiting looking for a good tenant to occupy the unit.