Amenities

hardwood floors furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors range Property Amenities

3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Best rental in town, 1 year old furnished home, best of the best. Main home for lease with use of yard. Must see in person, Old Historic Northwood. No detail was spared with this beautiful Spanish style Designer features/finishes include: Eddie Bauer wire brushed hardwood floors, coffered wood beams in ceiling, custom rustic wood elements, gourmet kitchen w/Italian range, wine cooler, Kohler shower fixtures, frameless shower enclosure, walk- in closet, impact glass windows. A short walk to Flagler Dr and Northwood's boutique shoppes and just 5 mins to Downtown West Palm Beach Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services Phone:(561)420-0640 Courtesy Listing Of Keller Williams Realty/P B [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566725 ]