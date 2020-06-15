All apartments in West Palm Beach
3505 Poinsettia Avenue

3505 Poinsettia Avenue · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Old Northwood Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Best rental in town, 1 year old furnished home, best of the best. Main home for lease with use of yard. Must see in person, Old Historic Northwood. No detail was spared with this beautiful Spanish style Designer features/finishes include: Eddie Bauer wire brushed hardwood floors, coffered wood beams in ceiling, custom rustic wood elements, gourmet kitchen w/Italian range, wine cooler, Kohler shower fixtures, frameless shower enclosure, walk- in closet, impact glass windows. A short walk to Flagler Dr and Northwood's boutique shoppes and just 5 mins to Downtown West Palm Beach Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services Phone:(561)420-0640 Courtesy Listing Of Keller Williams Realty/P B [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566725 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Poinsettia Avenue have any available units?
3505 Poinsettia Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 3505 Poinsettia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Poinsettia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Poinsettia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Poinsettia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 3505 Poinsettia Avenue offer parking?
No, 3505 Poinsettia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Poinsettia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Poinsettia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Poinsettia Avenue have a pool?
No, 3505 Poinsettia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Poinsettia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3505 Poinsettia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Poinsettia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Poinsettia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
