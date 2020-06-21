All apartments in West Palm Beach
340 Summa Street

340 Summa Street · (561) 596-5204
Location

340 Summa Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southside West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DO NOT Disturb Occupant / DO NOT Trespass anywhere on the property. AMAZING Rental Opportunity in desirable SouthEnd neighborhood located across from South Olive Park, just 2 blocks to the Intracoastal. This charming and cozy SouthEnd Ross home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, Bonus florida room, updated kitchen, terrazzo floors, complete accordion storm shutters, and another bonus: a detached spacious locked shed (estimated 195 sq ft) with private patio, fenced in yard featuring Palm Trees an outdoor shower and much more. Quiet area nearby South Olive Elementary, Beaches, Downtown City Place and minutes to the Island of Palm Beach. You'll love it here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Summa Street have any available units?
340 Summa Street has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Summa Street have?
Some of 340 Summa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Summa Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 Summa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Summa Street pet-friendly?
No, 340 Summa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 340 Summa Street offer parking?
Yes, 340 Summa Street does offer parking.
Does 340 Summa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Summa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Summa Street have a pool?
No, 340 Summa Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 Summa Street have accessible units?
No, 340 Summa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Summa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Summa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
