340 Summa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

DO NOT Disturb Occupant / DO NOT Trespass anywhere on the property. AMAZING Rental Opportunity in desirable SouthEnd neighborhood located across from South Olive Park, just 2 blocks to the Intracoastal. This charming and cozy SouthEnd Ross home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, Bonus florida room, updated kitchen, terrazzo floors, complete accordion storm shutters, and another bonus: a detached spacious locked shed (estimated 195 sq ft) with private patio, fenced in yard featuring Palm Trees an outdoor shower and much more. Quiet area nearby South Olive Elementary, Beaches, Downtown City Place and minutes to the Island of Palm Beach. You'll love it here.