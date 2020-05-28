All apartments in West Palm Beach
3148 Bollard Road

3148 Bollard Road · (561) 768-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3148 Bollard Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Renaissance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3148 Bollard Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 4 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 10/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Community is located close to schools on Jog Rd (withing walking distance), Southern College & Keiser University both nearby. Short drive to commercial centers on Okeechobee & Jog Rd (Publix, Home Depot, etc) Great 4 bedroom/ 4 full bathrooms house with 2 car garage, has lake view, screened in porch, high volume ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Master Bedroom is on first floor has imitation wood porcelain tile. All the upstairs carpets (including the stairs) will be replaced with waterproof wood-imitation flooring. Front and back yard are maintained by the HOA. Accordion shutters through-out.24 hr security guard at the gate [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3572701 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

