3148 Bollard Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 4 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 10/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Community is located close to schools on Jog Rd (withing walking distance), Southern College & Keiser University both nearby. Short drive to commercial centers on Okeechobee & Jog Rd (Publix, Home Depot, etc) Great 4 bedroom/ 4 full bathrooms house with 2 car garage, has lake view, screened in porch, high volume ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Master Bedroom is on first floor has imitation wood porcelain tile. All the upstairs carpets (including the stairs) will be replaced with waterproof wood-imitation flooring. Front and back yard are maintained by the HOA. Accordion shutters through-out.24 hr security guard at the gate [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3572701 ]