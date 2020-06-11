All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 253 Rutland BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
253 Rutland BLVD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

253 Rutland BLVD

253 Rutland Boulevard · (214) 402-7589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

253 Rutland Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southside West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475

Move in Ready!

East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den. Large newly renovated kitchen, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, fresh Benjamin Moore paint, Restoration Hardware window treatments on all windows, brick paver driveway, barrel tile roof, sprinkler system and single car garage. Bosh dual refrigerators, new stainless steel appliances, LG front-load washer and dryer, ADT home security system and Nest thermostat. New electrical and landscaping. Low traffic cul-de-sac with an easement at end of street that goes through to Flagler...so you stroll straight to the intracoastal! Top rated South Olive elementary school is just a short walk away. 1st/last/security required.

Professional landscaping and pest control included.

Schools
Elementary School: South Olive Elementary School

* Agent receives 1/2 a months rent as commission.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46475
Property Id 46475

(RLNE5763410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Rutland BLVD have any available units?
253 Rutland BLVD has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 Rutland BLVD have?
Some of 253 Rutland BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Rutland BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
253 Rutland BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Rutland BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 Rutland BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 253 Rutland BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 253 Rutland BLVD does offer parking.
Does 253 Rutland BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 Rutland BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Rutland BLVD have a pool?
No, 253 Rutland BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 253 Rutland BLVD have accessible units?
No, 253 Rutland BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Rutland BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 Rutland BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 253 Rutland BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity