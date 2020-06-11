253 Rutland BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Beautiful West Palm Beach Rental - South Olive - Property Id: 46475



Move in Ready!



East of Olive in SoSo neighborhood home. This Southend home has a possible 3rd bedroom or den. Large newly renovated kitchen, granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, fresh Benjamin Moore paint, Restoration Hardware window treatments on all windows, brick paver driveway, barrel tile roof, sprinkler system and single car garage. Bosh dual refrigerators, new stainless steel appliances, LG front-load washer and dryer, ADT home security system and Nest thermostat. New electrical and landscaping. Low traffic cul-de-sac with an easement at end of street that goes through to Flagler...so you stroll straight to the intracoastal! Top rated South Olive elementary school is just a short walk away. 1st/last/security required.



Professional landscaping and pest control included.



Elementary School: South Olive Elementary School



