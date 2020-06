Amenities

Can be rented for short term furnished and long term unfurnished or furnished. Feel the breeze of the waterways in this newly renovated home. This 3/3 pool+spa Key West Style home is situated on the intracoastal block within a short walk towards the water. Spend you vacations in this cozy home completely equipped with all you need for your relaxing stay. New wood tiled flooring, 2 master bedrooms, one smaller bedroom with its own shower on the ground floor. Impact windows throughout. Raised ceiling at the entrance, playground at the front yard and plenty of parking space. This home can be rented on a short term basis. Only 5 minute drive to most famous Worth Ave with trendy shops and amazing restaurants! Within 15 minute drive to Palm Beach Airport.