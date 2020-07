Amenities

WATER AND ELECTRIC ARE INCLUDED! - Fully Furnished Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo in The Sterling Community. Patio is screen for year round use. Unit is conveniently located near the Clubhouse, Pool and Fitness Center. The Sterling offers a great place to live and play that is close to downtown WPB Restaurants and shopping. Water, Electric and 2 reserved parking spaces, one is covered, are included in the rent. HOA requres 650 credit score. NO PETS!