Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a private courtyard pool area just minutes to Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - Be to the ball fields in just minutes! Gated community and centrally located in West Palm Beach. Stunning upgrades thru-out the home and fully furnished! Hardwood flooring thru-out the interior of the home with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. No detail was spared in the furnishings. Excellent floor-plan that features a full 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom guestquarters. Short term rental with minimum 30 day lease terms available. Luxury Rental Available in West Palm Beach, FL.