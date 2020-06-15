All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 1900 Consulate Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1900 Consulate Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

1900 Consulate Place

1900 Consulate Place · (646) 285-1763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1900 Consulate Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
President Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
Lovely views from every room of the new Jack Nicklaus designed Signature Banyan Cay Golf Course from this sought after 01 line apartment in the Consulate. This spacious 3 bedroom feels like a home and the 2 bathrooms have been renovated and look and feel like you are in a luxurious Spa. 700 square foot wrap around terrace with floor to ceiling glass window/doors. A must see. The Consulate is a full service condominium located inside the gates of the Land of The Presidents. Amenities include, manned gated community, service contract on appliances, 24/7 hour doorperson, maintenance crew, golf car valet 5 to 11 pm, covered parking, fitness center, pool, tennis/pickle ball and community rooms. The location is prime only min away from beaches, across PBB outlet mall, and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Consulate Place have any available units?
1900 Consulate Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Consulate Place have?
Some of 1900 Consulate Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Consulate Place currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Consulate Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Consulate Place pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Consulate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1900 Consulate Place offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Consulate Place does offer parking.
Does 1900 Consulate Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Consulate Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Consulate Place have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Consulate Place has a pool.
Does 1900 Consulate Place have accessible units?
No, 1900 Consulate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Consulate Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Consulate Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1900 Consulate Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity