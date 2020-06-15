1900 Consulate Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court valet service

Lovely views from every room of the new Jack Nicklaus designed Signature Banyan Cay Golf Course from this sought after 01 line apartment in the Consulate. This spacious 3 bedroom feels like a home and the 2 bathrooms have been renovated and look and feel like you are in a luxurious Spa. 700 square foot wrap around terrace with floor to ceiling glass window/doors. A must see. The Consulate is a full service condominium located inside the gates of the Land of The Presidents. Amenities include, manned gated community, service contract on appliances, 24/7 hour doorperson, maintenance crew, golf car valet 5 to 11 pm, covered parking, fitness center, pool, tennis/pickle ball and community rooms. The location is prime only min away from beaches, across PBB outlet mall, and much more