1805 Florida Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

This is a beautiful 1925 historic home in the heart of West Palm Beach. It has capacity for 12 people. The main house consist of five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The back cottage has a one bedroom and a private bathroom.On the second floor there are three bedrooms and a kids TV room.The master bedroom has its own tv room, walk in closet, and its own private bathroom with a gorgeous tub.The other two bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom.Downstairs there are two bedrooms that share a bathroom. Also, there is a TV room, living room, dinning room and kitchen.The kitchen is fully equipped.There is a great outdoor area with a pool.