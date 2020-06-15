All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

1805 Florida Avenue

1805 Florida Avenue · (772) 266-4336
Location

1805 Florida Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Flamingo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a beautiful 1925 historic home in the heart of West Palm Beach. It has capacity for 12 people. The main house consist of five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The back cottage has a one bedroom and a private bathroom.On the second floor there are three bedrooms and a kids TV room.The master bedroom has its own tv room, walk in closet, and its own private bathroom with a gorgeous tub.The other two bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom.Downstairs there are two bedrooms that share a bathroom. Also, there is a TV room, living room, dinning room and kitchen.The kitchen is fully equipped.There is a great outdoor area with a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Florida Avenue have any available units?
1805 Florida Avenue has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Florida Avenue have?
Some of 1805 Florida Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Florida Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1805 Florida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Florida Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1805 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 Florida Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Florida Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Florida Avenue has a pool.
Does 1805 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1805 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Florida Avenue has units with dishwashers.
