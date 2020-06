Amenities

parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Jewel by the sea is literally a 2 minute walk to the beach, Newly Renovated Interior with a brand new updated bathroom, fresh new tile throughout property. Huge backyard space. Close to Palm Beach Outlet Mall, Hospital, etc. Place is easy to see with Text message to listing agent. on Supra