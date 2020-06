Amenities

One of a kind; Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom; Fully renovated Water View from all windows and screened patio. New floors, New paint, No Popcorn Ceilings and Renovated kitchen. This home is quite exquisite with excellent lighting throughout the house . Great location next to schools, highways, grocery stores, transportation and recreational parks. 24 Hour guard gated community with a beautiful club house, pool and tennis court. Move in ready. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY