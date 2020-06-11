9635 Phipps Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Openand Spacious SF in Resort Style Living Olympia - Property Id: 287890



Open, Bright and Spacious one story home in Resort Style Living Olympia/Phipps Village with volume ceilings, split bedroom floor-plan, large master with soaking tub and walk-in closet, one guest bedroom with on-suite bath, wood kitchen cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, tiled living areas and laminate in bedrooms. All bedroom carpets will be replaced with waterproof laminate.



Excited to schedule a private showing on this home and others that suit your needs. Please get in contact with me and let me know how I can help.



Joseph Ilardi, P.A.

REALTOR® / Property Manager

The Corcoran Group

Phone: (561) 660-3909

Email: ****

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287890

Property Id 287890



(RLNE5808220)