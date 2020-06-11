All apartments in Wellington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

9635 Phipps Ln

9635 Phipps Lane · (561) 660-3909
Location

9635 Phipps Lane, Wellington, FL 33414
Olympia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Openand Spacious SF in Resort Style Living Olympia - Property Id: 287890

Open, Bright and Spacious one story home in Resort Style Living Olympia/Phipps Village with volume ceilings, split bedroom floor-plan, large master with soaking tub and walk-in closet, one guest bedroom with on-suite bath, wood kitchen cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, tiled living areas and laminate in bedrooms. All bedroom carpets will be replaced with waterproof laminate.

Excited to schedule a private showing on this home and others that suit your needs. Please get in contact with me and let me know how I can help.

Joseph Ilardi, P.A.
REALTOR® / Property Manager
The Corcoran Group
Phone: (561) 660-3909
Email: ****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287890
Property Id 287890

(RLNE5808220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 Phipps Ln have any available units?
9635 Phipps Ln has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 9635 Phipps Ln have?
Some of 9635 Phipps Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 Phipps Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9635 Phipps Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 Phipps Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9635 Phipps Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9635 Phipps Ln offer parking?
No, 9635 Phipps Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9635 Phipps Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9635 Phipps Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 Phipps Ln have a pool?
No, 9635 Phipps Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9635 Phipps Ln have accessible units?
No, 9635 Phipps Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 Phipps Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9635 Phipps Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
