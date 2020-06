Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Resort Style Living community Olympia is featuring a 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home for rent. Pet Friendly home is available beginning of June. House has 1 bedroom and bathroom down stairs, and upstairs has the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great A Schools mins away, walking distance or a bike ride to school. Community has indoor basketball court, gym, large pool area and kids play area.