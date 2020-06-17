All apartments in Wellington
690 Via Toscana

690 Via Toscana · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1968 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. LOCATION!!!!! This beautiful 2 -story townhouse is spacious and ready for move in! This property has been freshly painted, new baseboards have been installed, and the washer and dryer are on order. Located on Wellington Trace just West of Forest Hill Blvd, close to all major shopping plazas! Won't last long!! [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3567090 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Via Toscana have any available units?
690 Via Toscana has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 690 Via Toscana currently offering any rent specials?
690 Via Toscana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Via Toscana pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Via Toscana is pet friendly.
Does 690 Via Toscana offer parking?
No, 690 Via Toscana does not offer parking.
Does 690 Via Toscana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 690 Via Toscana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Via Toscana have a pool?
No, 690 Via Toscana does not have a pool.
Does 690 Via Toscana have accessible units?
No, 690 Via Toscana does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Via Toscana have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Via Toscana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Via Toscana have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Via Toscana does not have units with air conditioning.
