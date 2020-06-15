All apartments in Wellington
3718 Old Lighthouse Circle
3718 Old Lighthouse Circle

3718 Old Lighthouse Circle · (561) 567-3333
Location

3718 Old Lighthouse Circle, Wellington, FL 33414
Orange Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2245 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
3718 Old Lighthouse Circle, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful, clean and bright 3/2/2 for rent in The Grand Isles of Wellington! This beautiful home has a large covered patio & fenced back yard that backs up to a peaceful Preserve, 42''upgraded Maple cabinets w/ a built in wine rack, Tile throughout main living areas, clean carpeting in the bedrooms and more! A MUST SEE! Additional photos coming soon! Large or small dogs ok! Grand Isles is a gated community located in close proximity to excellent schools, fine dining, shopping, parks/playgrounds, Polo and Equestrian activities. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567091 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle have any available units?
3718 Old Lighthouse Circle has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle have?
Some of 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Old Lighthouse Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle offer parking?
No, 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle have a pool?
No, 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle have accessible units?
No, 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 Old Lighthouse Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
