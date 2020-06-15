Amenities

3718 Old Lighthouse Circle, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful, clean and bright 3/2/2 for rent in The Grand Isles of Wellington! This beautiful home has a large covered patio & fenced back yard that backs up to a peaceful Preserve, 42''upgraded Maple cabinets w/ a built in wine rack, Tile throughout main living areas, clean carpeting in the bedrooms and more! A MUST SEE! Additional photos coming soon! Large or small dogs ok! Grand Isles is a gated community located in close proximity to excellent schools, fine dining, shopping, parks/playgrounds, Polo and Equestrian activities. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567091 ]