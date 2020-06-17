3352 Siena Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435



Rare rental in Castellina available for lease (Brokers Protected). A modern open floor plan with lots of space. Built-in 2014, this home shows as new and features 3,220 SF of living space with 4 br/3ba, dining space, study/office room, flex room, screened lanai and a spacious 3 car garage. The large gourmet kitchen features KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner natural gas cooktop, and a double oven. Upgraded tile floors in living areas, rich wood floors in bedrooms. A 3 car garage, pet room, and Costco room extend the utility of this convenient home. Castellina, is an exceptional community, offering resort amenities including a large pool area, Jacuzzi, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball, fitness center, community fire pit and grilling area, a social center clubhouse, and guard-gated security.

