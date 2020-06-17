All apartments in Wellington
3352 Siena Cir
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

3352 Siena Cir

3352 Siena Circle · (305) 491-2850
Wellington
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4200 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435

Rare rental in Castellina available for lease (Brokers Protected). A modern open floor plan with lots of space. Built-in 2014, this home shows as new and features 3,220 SF of living space with 4 br/3ba, dining space, study/office room, flex room, screened lanai and a spacious 3 car garage. The large gourmet kitchen features KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner natural gas cooktop, and a double oven. Upgraded tile floors in living areas, rich wood floors in bedrooms. A 3 car garage, pet room, and Costco room extend the utility of this convenient home. Castellina, is an exceptional community, offering resort amenities including a large pool area, Jacuzzi, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball, fitness center, community fire pit and grilling area, a social center clubhouse, and guard-gated security.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282435
Property Id 282435

(RLNE5791238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3352 Siena Cir have any available units?
3352 Siena Cir has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3352 Siena Cir have?
Some of 3352 Siena Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3352 Siena Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3352 Siena Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3352 Siena Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3352 Siena Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3352 Siena Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3352 Siena Cir does offer parking.
Does 3352 Siena Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3352 Siena Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3352 Siena Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3352 Siena Cir has a pool.
Does 3352 Siena Cir have accessible units?
No, 3352 Siena Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3352 Siena Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3352 Siena Cir has units with dishwashers.
