3352 Siena Cir

Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435
Rare rental in Castellina available for lease (Brokers Protected). A modern open floor plan with lots of space. Built-in 2014, this home shows as new and features 3,220 SF of living space with 4 br/3ba, dining space, study/office room, flex room, screened lanai and a spacious 3 car garage. The large gourmet kitchen features KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner natural gas cooktop, and a double oven. Upgraded tile floors in living areas, rich wood floors in bedrooms. A 3 car garage, pet room, and Costco room extend the utility of this convenient home. Castellina, is an exceptional community, offering resort amenities including a large pool area, Jacuzzi, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball, fitness center, community fire pit and grilling area, a social center clubhouse, and guard-gated security.
