in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Available for 2020-21 Season. Exquisite estate home in exclusive gated Palm Beach Polo Country Club is now available for seasonal rental. Recently furnished with custom designed furnishings. Private pool. Master bedroom and 2 guest suites downstairs, upstairs bonus living area with breakfast kitchen and 2 guest suite, oversized 3 car garage. Close to all Equestrian Venues and minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment. $38,000.00 per month 7 month minimum.