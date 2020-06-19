All apartments in Wellington
2427 Windsor Way Court
2427 Windsor Way Court

2427 Windsor Way Court · (561) 906-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2427 Windsor Way Court, Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for 2021 season! This exquisitely remodeled, 3 BR 3 BA town home in Palm Beach Polo features a gorgeous kitchen designed for a serious chef, stunning tile floors under soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural sunlight, and a serene view of the pool and garden. This dreamy home functions as both your private oasis as well as a dramatic space for entertaining! Other prominent features include his and her walk-in closets, tile floors in the garage, motorized & retractable awnings on the rear patio, and a very private, salt water pool! List price is per month with a 4 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Windsor Way Court have any available units?
2427 Windsor Way Court has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Windsor Way Court have?
Some of 2427 Windsor Way Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Windsor Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Windsor Way Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Windsor Way Court pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Windsor Way Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 2427 Windsor Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Windsor Way Court does offer parking.
Does 2427 Windsor Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 Windsor Way Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Windsor Way Court have a pool?
Yes, 2427 Windsor Way Court has a pool.
Does 2427 Windsor Way Court have accessible units?
No, 2427 Windsor Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Windsor Way Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 Windsor Way Court does not have units with dishwashers.
