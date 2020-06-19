2427 Windsor Way Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available for 2021 season! This exquisitely remodeled, 3 BR 3 BA town home in Palm Beach Polo features a gorgeous kitchen designed for a serious chef, stunning tile floors under soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural sunlight, and a serene view of the pool and garden. This dreamy home functions as both your private oasis as well as a dramatic space for entertaining! Other prominent features include his and her walk-in closets, tile floors in the garage, motorized & retractable awnings on the rear patio, and a very private, salt water pool! List price is per month with a 4 month minimum.