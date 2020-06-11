All apartments in Wellington
2369 Golf Brook Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

2369 Golf Brook Drive

2369 Golf Brook Drive · (561) 818-9476
Location

2369 Golf Brook Drive, Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Now available for rent for the 2019-2020 Winter Season! This vibrant estate is located in the prestigious golf community of Palm Beach Polo and features breathtaking water and golf views. Encompassing the 4,389 sq ft of living space is a total of 4 bedrooms, 5 full and one half bathrooms, a light and bright formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and an inviting family room with a fireplace and vaulted, wood ceilings. There is a large kitchen with all stainless appliances, a butler's pantry, and separate bar area. The expansive master suite has its own sitting area, private patio, and a huge bathroom with his and hers vanities and walk-in closet. The second floor hosts 2 bedrooms, each with French doors leading to a balcony and deck with spectacular views of ....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2369 Golf Brook Drive have any available units?
2369 Golf Brook Drive has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2369 Golf Brook Drive have?
Some of 2369 Golf Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2369 Golf Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2369 Golf Brook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 Golf Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2369 Golf Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 2369 Golf Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2369 Golf Brook Drive does offer parking.
Does 2369 Golf Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2369 Golf Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 Golf Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2369 Golf Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2369 Golf Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2369 Golf Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2369 Golf Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2369 Golf Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
