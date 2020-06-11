2369 Golf Brook Drive

Amenities

Now available for rent for the 2019-2020 Winter Season! This vibrant estate is located in the prestigious golf community of Palm Beach Polo and features breathtaking water and golf views. Encompassing the 4,389 sq ft of living space is a total of 4 bedrooms, 5 full and one half bathrooms, a light and bright formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and an inviting family room with a fireplace and vaulted, wood ceilings. There is a large kitchen with all stainless appliances, a butler's pantry, and separate bar area. The expansive master suite has its own sitting area, private patio, and a huge bathroom with his and hers vanities and walk-in closet. The second floor hosts 2 bedrooms, each with French doors leading to a balcony and deck with spectacular views of ....