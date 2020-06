Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This fully furnished 5/2.1, gorgeous pool home with lake views is a must see. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and no detail has been spared. Whether you are soaking up the sunshine poolside or BBQ-ing and enjoying your nights in front of the fire-pit, this home has every luxury you could ask for. All rooms are equipped with a smart tv and cable. Contact me today to take advantage of what this home has to offer. Rental amounts are inclusive of all utilities.