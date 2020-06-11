2232 Merriweather Way

Amenities

Olympia's beautiful Casa Della Scala Model is now listed for rent. This unique house was strategically located and designed to take full advantage of its prime real estate, commanding incredible breathtaking 180-degree lake and preserve views, This must-see contemporary 6 bedroom and 8.5 bathrooms house, The backyard takes full advantage of its unique southeastern orientation, allowing for great ocean breezes across the lake, sun exposure thru mid afternoon and shade later in the day to best service its full potential for an amazing pool and custom deck area chosen by its future homeowner. The centrally located backyard is framed to emphasize privacy and future pool deck area s commanding and astonishing lake views evident from everywhere around this amazing house. call for private tours.