All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 2232 Merriweather Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
2232 Merriweather Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

2232 Merriweather Way

2232 Merriweather Way · (954) 418-2154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2232 Merriweather Way, Wellington, FL 33414
Olympia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 9 Bath · 5679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Olympia's beautiful Casa Della Scala Model is now listed for rent. This unique house was strategically located and designed to take full advantage of its prime real estate, commanding incredible breathtaking 180-degree lake and preserve views, This must-see contemporary 6 bedroom and 8.5 bathrooms house, The backyard takes full advantage of its unique southeastern orientation, allowing for great ocean breezes across the lake, sun exposure thru mid afternoon and shade later in the day to best service its full potential for an amazing pool and custom deck area chosen by its future homeowner. The centrally located backyard is framed to emphasize privacy and future pool deck area s commanding and astonishing lake views evident from everywhere around this amazing house. call for private tours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Merriweather Way have any available units?
2232 Merriweather Way has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 2232 Merriweather Way currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Merriweather Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Merriweather Way pet-friendly?
No, 2232 Merriweather Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 2232 Merriweather Way offer parking?
No, 2232 Merriweather Way does not offer parking.
Does 2232 Merriweather Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Merriweather Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Merriweather Way have a pool?
Yes, 2232 Merriweather Way has a pool.
Does 2232 Merriweather Way have accessible units?
No, 2232 Merriweather Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Merriweather Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Merriweather Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 Merriweather Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2232 Merriweather Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2232 Merriweather Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity