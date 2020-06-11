16553 Norris Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Available for the 2019-2020 winter season! Large custom home with 2-bedroom guest house on private, serene 5-acre property located in Rustic Ranches. The well constructed main house has an exceptional floor plan, on-suite bathrooms in each bedroom, vaulted ceilings, luxurious marble floors, granite countertops, custom crown molding, a speaker system throughout, gas water heater, gas dryer, gas stove, and a great screened-in outdoor living space. The 2 bed/2 bath guest house has a huge second garage underneath and a charming porch overlooking the property. List price is for main house and guest house. Also available separately at $11,000 for main house and $4,000 for guest house (see RX-10585741). All measurements are approximate and Tenant should confirm measurement details.