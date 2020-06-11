All apartments in Wellington
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

16553 Norris Road

16553 Norris Road · (561) 906-7007
Location

16553 Norris Road, Wellington, FL 33470

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4271 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for the 2019-2020 winter season! Large custom home with 2-bedroom guest house on private, serene 5-acre property located in Rustic Ranches. The well constructed main house has an exceptional floor plan, on-suite bathrooms in each bedroom, vaulted ceilings, luxurious marble floors, granite countertops, custom crown molding, a speaker system throughout, gas water heater, gas dryer, gas stove, and a great screened-in outdoor living space. The 2 bed/2 bath guest house has a huge second garage underneath and a charming porch overlooking the property. List price is for main house and guest house. Also available separately at $11,000 for main house and $4,000 for guest house (see RX-10585741). All measurements are approximate and Tenant should confirm measurement details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16553 Norris Road have any available units?
16553 Norris Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 16553 Norris Road have?
Some of 16553 Norris Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16553 Norris Road currently offering any rent specials?
16553 Norris Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16553 Norris Road pet-friendly?
No, 16553 Norris Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 16553 Norris Road offer parking?
Yes, 16553 Norris Road does offer parking.
Does 16553 Norris Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16553 Norris Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16553 Norris Road have a pool?
No, 16553 Norris Road does not have a pool.
Does 16553 Norris Road have accessible units?
No, 16553 Norris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16553 Norris Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16553 Norris Road does not have units with dishwashers.
