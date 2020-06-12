15925 Springhill Court

Amenities

SHOW NOW FOR 2020/2021 SEASON. SHOWINGS STARTING MARCH 20, 2020.This property has been showcased in the 2018-2019 Palm Beach LOCAL and Design Showcase DIRECT magazines for its exquisite backyard retreat. A newly completed chef's 20x15 outdoor covered kitchen comes complete with wood Chicago Brick Pizza Oven, propane Firemagic grill with rotisserie and smoking box accessories, double side burners, refrigerator, beverage chest and sink. This fully stocked outdoor kitchen comes with every utensil and spice you can imagine. Plan a ''garden to table'' meal, and pick some vegetables from the sustainable organic garden to use in your next gourmet dish.