Wellington, FL
15925 Springhill Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

15925 Springhill Court

15925 Springhill Court · (954) 545-5583
Location

15925 Springhill Court, Wellington, FL 33414
The Landings at Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
SHOW NOW FOR 2020/2021 SEASON. SHOWINGS STARTING MARCH 20, 2020.This property has been showcased in the 2018-2019 Palm Beach LOCAL and Design Showcase DIRECT magazines for its exquisite backyard retreat. A newly completed chef's 20x15 outdoor covered kitchen comes complete with wood Chicago Brick Pizza Oven, propane Firemagic grill with rotisserie and smoking box accessories, double side burners, refrigerator, beverage chest and sink. This fully stocked outdoor kitchen comes with every utensil and spice you can imagine. Plan a ''garden to table'' meal, and pick some vegetables from the sustainable organic garden to use in your next gourmet dish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15925 Springhill Court have any available units?
15925 Springhill Court has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15925 Springhill Court have?
Some of 15925 Springhill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15925 Springhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
15925 Springhill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15925 Springhill Court pet-friendly?
No, 15925 Springhill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 15925 Springhill Court offer parking?
Yes, 15925 Springhill Court does offer parking.
Does 15925 Springhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15925 Springhill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15925 Springhill Court have a pool?
Yes, 15925 Springhill Court has a pool.
Does 15925 Springhill Court have accessible units?
No, 15925 Springhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15925 Springhill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15925 Springhill Court has units with dishwashers.
