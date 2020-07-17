15260 Sunnyland Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Adorable, newly renovated farm available for seasonal rent. Arguably the best location in Palm Beach Point! One of the shortest hacks to the show of any farm in this prestigious gated community. Exceptionally laid-out property with a 15 stall CBS center aisle barn, riders lounge, office, grass jump field, NEW large all weather ring with GGT footing and an elevated viewing gazebo, excessive turnout and a quaint, nicely remodeled and decorated 3 bedroom + den house with private pool. Located on one of the most private and peaceful streets, this farm provides a serene sanctuary from the busy horse show, yet its only a few minutes ride away.