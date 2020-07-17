All apartments in Wellington
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
15260 Sunnyland Lane, Wellington, FL 33414

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Adorable, newly renovated farm available for seasonal rent. Arguably the best location in Palm Beach Point! One of the shortest hacks to the show of any farm in this prestigious gated community. Exceptionally laid-out property with a 15 stall CBS center aisle barn, riders lounge, office, grass jump field, NEW large all weather ring with GGT footing and an elevated viewing gazebo, excessive turnout and a quaint, nicely remodeled and decorated 3 bedroom + den house with private pool. Located on one of the most private and peaceful streets, this farm provides a serene sanctuary from the busy horse show, yet its only a few minutes ride away.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 15260 Sunnyland Lane have any available units?
15260 Sunnyland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15260 Sunnyland Lane have?
Some of 15260 Sunnyland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15260 Sunnyland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15260 Sunnyland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15260 Sunnyland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15260 Sunnyland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 15260 Sunnyland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15260 Sunnyland Lane offers parking.
Does 15260 Sunnyland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15260 Sunnyland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15260 Sunnyland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15260 Sunnyland Lane has a pool.
Does 15260 Sunnyland Lane have accessible units?
No, 15260 Sunnyland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15260 Sunnyland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15260 Sunnyland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
