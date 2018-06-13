14912 Horseshoe Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes. Lovely home with a private pool and covered and screened-in patio to enjoy. Big backyard with no neighbors behind you. Circular driveway offers plenty of parking space, plus lots of garage/storage space. Nice eat-in kitchen has views of yard and sliders out to the patio. Family room looks out to pool with access to patio. Formal living and dining rooms to entertain family and friends. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in shelving. It's a great place to live! Come see for yourself!