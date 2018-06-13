All apartments in Wellington
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace

14912 Horseshoe Trace · No Longer Available
Location

14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL 33414
Paddock Park of Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes. Lovely home with a private pool and covered and screened-in patio to enjoy. Big backyard with no neighbors behind you. Circular driveway offers plenty of parking space, plus lots of garage/storage space. Nice eat-in kitchen has views of yard and sliders out to the patio. Family room looks out to pool with access to patio. Formal living and dining rooms to entertain family and friends. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in shelving. It's a great place to live! Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14912 Horseshoe Trace have any available units?
14912 Horseshoe Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 14912 Horseshoe Trace have?
Some of 14912 Horseshoe Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14912 Horseshoe Trace currently offering any rent specials?
14912 Horseshoe Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14912 Horseshoe Trace pet-friendly?
No, 14912 Horseshoe Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14912 Horseshoe Trace offer parking?
Yes, 14912 Horseshoe Trace does offer parking.
Does 14912 Horseshoe Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14912 Horseshoe Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14912 Horseshoe Trace have a pool?
Yes, 14912 Horseshoe Trace has a pool.
Does 14912 Horseshoe Trace have accessible units?
No, 14912 Horseshoe Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 14912 Horseshoe Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14912 Horseshoe Trace has units with dishwashers.
