Situated on 4-acres of lush land, is an amazing 20-stall barn with 4 wash stalls, 2 tack rooms, a laundry room, and a feed room. The owners' lounge has a beautiful fireplace as the focal point, as well as a kitchen with great room for entertaining and a wonderful view of the 220' x 120' all-weather ring with superior custom footing. Property also includes six paddocks and a separate grooms' apartment with 4 bedrooms and a large kitchen.