All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 14748 Horseshoe Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
14748 Horseshoe Trace
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

14748 Horseshoe Trace

14748 Horseshoe Trace · (561) 793-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14748 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL 33414
Paddock Park of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
TurnKey 5/5.1 Seasonal Rental, custom built Estate in the heart of Wellington's Paddock Park 1, this prime corner 1.19 acres lot offers charming grace within a large fenced back yard. A grand entry way invites you to experience a sophisticated ambiance and lifestyle this home has to offer. You will be greeted by a Royal Mahogany stair case and all carpentry work imported and custom made for this home, with grand ceilings and custom wood finishes through out. Open to the most inviting living spaces, a working brick fireplace and a gas-heated pool/spa showcases the quality this home offers. French doors lead to the impressive covered entertaining area which showcases a patio and built-in outdoor charcoal/propane grill. The kitchen complete with Bosch, Sub-Zero and Thermadore appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14748 Horseshoe Trace have any available units?
14748 Horseshoe Trace has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 14748 Horseshoe Trace have?
Some of 14748 Horseshoe Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14748 Horseshoe Trace currently offering any rent specials?
14748 Horseshoe Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14748 Horseshoe Trace pet-friendly?
No, 14748 Horseshoe Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14748 Horseshoe Trace offer parking?
Yes, 14748 Horseshoe Trace does offer parking.
Does 14748 Horseshoe Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14748 Horseshoe Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14748 Horseshoe Trace have a pool?
Yes, 14748 Horseshoe Trace has a pool.
Does 14748 Horseshoe Trace have accessible units?
No, 14748 Horseshoe Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 14748 Horseshoe Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14748 Horseshoe Trace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14748 Horseshoe Trace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity