Very spacious home on 2.4 acres very private on a beautiful lake, 40x50 lap pool overlooking the lake, wood, and tile throughout the home, split floor plan, every room as their private bath, 5th bedroom converted into an office, high ceiling throughout, oversized master with sitting room, two large walk-in closet, high ceiling, master bath featuring his and hers sinks with separate makeup area, large shower.