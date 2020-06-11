All apartments in Wellington
14234 Rolling Rock Place
14234 Rolling Rock Place

14234 Rolling Rock Trail · (561) 402-9961
Location

14234 Rolling Rock Trail, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Beautiful and private 5-Stall barn in Saddle Trail of Wellington. Great central location with less than a 20 minute hack to the horse show. Rent includes your own private arena, 4 grass paddocks and 5 matted stalls with fans. The center-aisle barn has 2 wash/grooming stalls with hot and cold water, a large air conditioned tack room with a refrigerator, washer and dryer, and an automatic fly-spray system. There is an additional building for feed/storage and a proper concrete manure pit. Tractor and drag provided, tenant responsible for dragging their private arena. In addition to this property, tenant will have shared use of the adjacent property's large jumping ring, grass derby field, and restroom. Water, electric and landscape maintenance are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14234 Rolling Rock Place have any available units?
14234 Rolling Rock Place has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 14234 Rolling Rock Place have?
Some of 14234 Rolling Rock Place's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14234 Rolling Rock Place currently offering any rent specials?
14234 Rolling Rock Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14234 Rolling Rock Place pet-friendly?
No, 14234 Rolling Rock Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14234 Rolling Rock Place offer parking?
Yes, 14234 Rolling Rock Place does offer parking.
Does 14234 Rolling Rock Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14234 Rolling Rock Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14234 Rolling Rock Place have a pool?
No, 14234 Rolling Rock Place does not have a pool.
Does 14234 Rolling Rock Place have accessible units?
No, 14234 Rolling Rock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14234 Rolling Rock Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14234 Rolling Rock Place does not have units with dishwashers.
