14234 Rolling Rock Place

Beautiful and private 5-Stall barn in Saddle Trail of Wellington. Great central location with less than a 20 minute hack to the horse show. Rent includes your own private arena, 4 grass paddocks and 5 matted stalls with fans. The center-aisle barn has 2 wash/grooming stalls with hot and cold water, a large air conditioned tack room with a refrigerator, washer and dryer, and an automatic fly-spray system. There is an additional building for feed/storage and a proper concrete manure pit. Tractor and drag provided, tenant responsible for dragging their private arena. In addition to this property, tenant will have shared use of the adjacent property's large jumping ring, grass derby field, and restroom. Water, electric and landscape maintenance are included.