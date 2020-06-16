1401 Pelham Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 6 BR/3BA equestrian 'French Cottage' style home on one of the largest 2.35 acre lots in the area.Complete with 'mother-in-law' apartment, private screened heated pool with covered patio.Great for entertaining ! Completely redeveloped property with convenient private access to bridle path to hack to international showgrounds.Great riding arena with Martin Collins 'all weather' footing,6 stall CBS barn with luxury stall system and other barn with 2 running stalls, 2 oversized paddocks and 3rd separate paddock infront.All irrigated. AG tax exemption.Reroof finished January 2014 , new A/C's in 2018 and 2019..