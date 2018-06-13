All apartments in Wellington
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

1335 Wood Row Way

1335 Wood Row Way · (954) 545-5583
Location

1335 Wood Row Way, Wellington, FL 33414
The Landings at Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
SETUP A SHOWING IN MARCH FOR 2020-2021 SEASON. Also Available April 01, 2020 onward during off-season. Experience all that South Florida has to offer this season while enjoying the comforts of home. Marble floors, a newly remodeled fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with granite counters, and freshly painted neutral interior are just a few of the updates that make this home special. Your family will enjoy a game of table tennis, Foosball, a dip in the expansive screened salt water pool or even gathering around the piano. A state of the art Titan Home Gym and exercise equipment make working out a breeze. Equipped with technical features such as ADT home security/cameras, NEST temperature control, SONOS stereo surround sound, computer/printer with 250MB high speed internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Wood Row Way have any available units?
1335 Wood Row Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Wood Row Way have?
Some of 1335 Wood Row Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Wood Row Way currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Wood Row Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Wood Row Way pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Wood Row Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 1335 Wood Row Way offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Wood Row Way does offer parking.
Does 1335 Wood Row Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Wood Row Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Wood Row Way have a pool?
Yes, 1335 Wood Row Way has a pool.
Does 1335 Wood Row Way have accessible units?
No, 1335 Wood Row Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Wood Row Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Wood Row Way has units with dishwashers.
