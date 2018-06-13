1335 Wood Row Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access tennis court

SETUP A SHOWING IN MARCH FOR 2020-2021 SEASON. Also Available April 01, 2020 onward during off-season. Experience all that South Florida has to offer this season while enjoying the comforts of home. Marble floors, a newly remodeled fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with granite counters, and freshly painted neutral interior are just a few of the updates that make this home special. Your family will enjoy a game of table tennis, Foosball, a dip in the expansive screened salt water pool or even gathering around the piano. A state of the art Titan Home Gym and exercise equipment make working out a breeze. Equipped with technical features such as ADT home security/cameras, NEST temperature control, SONOS stereo surround sound, computer/printer with 250MB high speed internet.