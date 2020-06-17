All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 1301 Jackpine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
1301 Jackpine Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:51 PM

1301 Jackpine Street

1301 Jackpine Street · (561) 713-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1301 Jackpine Street, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 6 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a seasonal rental in Wellington? Stop looking...This beauty offers a bonus! 3/2 with a finished garage 1/1.= 4/3 Beautiful turnkey home boasts a new updated granite kitchen with pass through window to pool and lovely outdoor living area, offers a screened in porch and a large size yard, fully fenced for privacy and pets. Nicely updated and kept, recently a VRBO featured property with 5 star rating! Fully Equipped! All you needs your toothbrush! Do not pass up this gem. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! just minutes away from WEF, Polo grounds and Global Dressage, Mall, shopping and highways.NO HOA! EASY APPROVAL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Jackpine Street have any available units?
1301 Jackpine Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Jackpine Street have?
Some of 1301 Jackpine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Jackpine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Jackpine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Jackpine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Jackpine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Jackpine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Jackpine Street does offer parking.
Does 1301 Jackpine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Jackpine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Jackpine Street have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Jackpine Street has a pool.
Does 1301 Jackpine Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 Jackpine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Jackpine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Jackpine Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1301 Jackpine Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity