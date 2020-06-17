1301 Jackpine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Looking for a seasonal rental in Wellington? Stop looking...This beauty offers a bonus! 3/2 with a finished garage 1/1.= 4/3 Beautiful turnkey home boasts a new updated granite kitchen with pass through window to pool and lovely outdoor living area, offers a screened in porch and a large size yard, fully fenced for privacy and pets. Nicely updated and kept, recently a VRBO featured property with 5 star rating! Fully Equipped! All you needs your toothbrush! Do not pass up this gem. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! just minutes away from WEF, Polo grounds and Global Dressage, Mall, shopping and highways.NO HOA! EASY APPROVAL!!