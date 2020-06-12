1282 The 12th Fairway

Amenities

NO HOA Approval required, Move in NEXT DAY with certified/cashier's check, HIGH SPEED INTERNET, cable, Fully fenced yard for children and pets, screened patio for relaxing, fully updated, garage for car or storage, light/bright open floor plan, in-side laundry room! Perfect for long term renters! Located in the heart of Wellington's equestrian community a mile walk to ''The Village of Wellington Town Center'' where you can swim at the Aquatics Center, attend concerts and movies on the pavilion and Thurs night Food Truck Invasion or grab a bite to eat at the many restaurants and coffee shops. Rent includes lawn and exterminator. Fully furnished/turnkey and plenty of garage/driveway parking for your vehicles. Wellington Aquatics Center pool, Amphitheater and park only 10 min walk.