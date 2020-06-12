All apartments in Wellington
1282 The 12th Fairway
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:01 PM

1282 The 12th Fairway

1282 The Twelfth Fairway · (954) 545-5583
Location

1282 The Twelfth Fairway, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
NO HOA Approval required, Move in NEXT DAY with certified/cashier's check, HIGH SPEED INTERNET, cable, Fully fenced yard for children and pets, screened patio for relaxing, fully updated, garage for car or storage, light/bright open floor plan, in-side laundry room! Perfect for long term renters! Located in the heart of Wellington's equestrian community a mile walk to ''The Village of Wellington Town Center'' where you can swim at the Aquatics Center, attend concerts and movies on the pavilion and Thurs night Food Truck Invasion or grab a bite to eat at the many restaurants and coffee shops. Rent includes lawn and exterminator. Fully furnished/turnkey and plenty of garage/driveway parking for your vehicles. Wellington Aquatics Center pool, Amphitheater and park only 10 min walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 The 12th Fairway have any available units?
1282 The 12th Fairway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1282 The 12th Fairway have?
Some of 1282 The 12th Fairway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 The 12th Fairway currently offering any rent specials?
1282 The 12th Fairway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 The 12th Fairway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1282 The 12th Fairway is pet friendly.
Does 1282 The 12th Fairway offer parking?
Yes, 1282 The 12th Fairway does offer parking.
Does 1282 The 12th Fairway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1282 The 12th Fairway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 The 12th Fairway have a pool?
Yes, 1282 The 12th Fairway has a pool.
Does 1282 The 12th Fairway have accessible units?
No, 1282 The 12th Fairway does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 The 12th Fairway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1282 The 12th Fairway has units with dishwashers.
