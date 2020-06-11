12685 Westport Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Great 3 bedroom home with split bedroom floorplan, hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops Property is on cove of Lake Wellington, so bring your kayaks and electric watercraft and explore the lake. Nice private backyard and walk to neighborhood Block Island Park. This home is located right down the street from the Wellington Aquatic Center and Amphitheater with Food truck Thursdays and Saturday morning Wellington Green Market, this is the place to be! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean