Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:40 AM

12685 Westport Circle

12685 Westport Circle · (203) 667-9771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12685 Westport Circle, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Great 3 bedroom home with split bedroom floorplan, hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops Property is on cove of Lake Wellington, so bring your kayaks and electric watercraft and explore the lake. Nice private backyard and walk to neighborhood Block Island Park. This home is located right down the street from the Wellington Aquatic Center and Amphitheater with Food truck Thursdays and Saturday morning Wellington Green Market, this is the place to be! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12685 Westport Circle have any available units?
12685 Westport Circle has a unit available for $2,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 12685 Westport Circle have?
Some of 12685 Westport Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12685 Westport Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12685 Westport Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12685 Westport Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12685 Westport Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 12685 Westport Circle offer parking?
No, 12685 Westport Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12685 Westport Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12685 Westport Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12685 Westport Circle have a pool?
No, 12685 Westport Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12685 Westport Circle have accessible units?
No, 12685 Westport Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12685 Westport Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12685 Westport Circle has units with dishwashers.
