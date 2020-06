Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

New Yearly Rental. Picture yourself sitting on your screened porch taking in the view of the lake. This condo features wall to wall wood plank tile, updated bathrooms and a garage! This corner unit has everything you're looking for. 1 CAR GARAGE, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, COMMUNITY OFFERS POOL,CLUBHOUSE AND TENNIS.CENTRALLY LOCATED CLOSE TO MALL, RESTAURANTS AND A-RATED SCHOOLS.